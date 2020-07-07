homepage-02

‘Faithless Electors’ Lose High Court Battle Over 2016 Votes

The Supreme Court on Monday ruled against a handful of irregular Electoral College voters who in 2016 voted for a range of candidates of their own choosing, rather than their party’s nominee.

By JACK RODGERS
Republicans Eye Vulnerable Seats in New Jersey's Primary

With voting conducted almost entirely via the mail, Republicans hope the New Jersey primary on Tuesday will help them push back against 2018’s Blue Wave.

By NICK RUMMELL
New Evidence Leads to Digital Reconstruction of Key Medieval Shrine

The most important pilgrimage destination in medieval England has come back to life — albeit in digital form.

By JASON SANDEFUR
Supreme Court Nixes Robocall Exception for Federal Loans

The Supreme Court struck down an exception for government debt collection in a federal ban on robocalls, though it declined the invitation of a group of political professionals to strike down the ban entirely Monday.

By TIM RYAN
By MOLLY QUELL
Soldier Denies Plotting With Neo-Nazi Satanists to Ambush His Unit
By ADAM KLASFELD
Crime
Trial of Accused Russian Hacker Resumes After 4-Month Covid Delay

After a nearly four-month hiatus, the criminal trial of accused hacker Yevgeniy Nikulin resumed Monday in federal court in San Francisco, marking the first time the Northern District has seen an in-person jury since it halted operations and suspended trials due to the coronavirus pandemic.

By MARIA DINZEO
Opinion
No Freedom From Covid Regulation

Sometimes an appellate ruling is both reasonable and very silly at the same time. We have a fine example of this from a New York federal judge’s ruling in one of the many unsuccessful lawsuits challenging Covid-19 business regulation orders.

By MILT POLICZER
Across The Nation
Newsom Adds More Counties to Covid Watchlist as Infections Continue to Spike

By NICK CAHILL & NATHAN SOLIS
Simon & Schuster Hastens Publication of Mary Trump’s Book

In a triumphant statement of liberté for the press, publisher Simon & Schuster spurned an attempt to block Mary Trump’s book “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man” by bumping publication to Bastille Day.

By ADAM KLASFELD
Miami Puts Brakes on Reopening as Florida Virus Cases Pass 200K
By ALEX PICKETT
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Tests Positive for Covid-19
By KAYLA GOGGIN
Ninth Circuit Nixes Trump Rule on Asylum
By KARINA BROWN
Trends
California Courts Covid Recap
Money
New Record for Nasdaq in Post-Holiday Market Surge
By NICK RUMMELL
Feds Reveal Big Firms That Got Millions in Virus Loans
By NICK RUMMELL
Science And Research
Hive Genetics, Not Individual Traits, Dictate Bee Aggression

In a study published Monday, scientists say genetics is second to the will of a honeybee hive and how aggressive soldiers will be to defend the hive.

By NATHAN SOLIS
Global Progress on Ending HIV/AIDS Derailed by Covid-19

A United Nations program aimed at eliminating HIV/AIDS released a report Monday showing that the global response to the epidemic has fallen far short of goals set for 2020, in large part due to the coronavirus pandemic.

By DANIEL CONRAD
Pipeline Battles
Judge Orders Dakota Access Pipeline to Shut Down in One Month

The Dakota Access pipeline must shut down by August 5, a federal judge ruled Monday in a stunning end to a long-fought battle between Native American tribes and the oil industry.

By MEGAN MINEIRO
High Court Keeps Block on Keystone Pipeline Work
By TIM RYAN
Conservationists Claim Victory in Atlantic Coast Pipeline Fight
By ERIKA WILLIAMS
Court Rejects Push to Have Debates Welcome 3rd-Party Candidates
Bain
Law Firm Worker Fired After Posting Threat About Face Mask Requirements
In the 2016 election, Donald Trump had 304 votes from the Electoral College to Hillary Clinton's 227 votes. Because of so-called faithless electors, there were three votes cast for Colin Powell. Bernie Sanders, Ron Paul, John Kasich and Faith Spotted Eagle split the remaining four votes.
'Faithless Electors' Lose High Court Battle Over 2016 Votes
Women in Paris at night (Walt Girdner photo)
Women in Paris at night (Walt Girdner photo)
Dirt road to the Pacific, Baja California (Walt Girdner photo)
Dirt road to the Pacific, Baja California (Walt Girdner photo)
Santa Catarina, Baja California coast. (Walt Girdner photo)
Santa Catarina, Baja California coast. (Walt Girdner photo)
Pulling in fishing nets at the end of the day. From Walt Girdner's Spain collection.
Pulling in fishing nets at the end of the day. From Walt Girdner's Spain collection.
"Spirit of American Youth Rising From the Waves," Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial, Colleville-sur-Mer, France (Walt Girdner photo)
"Spirit of American Youth Rising From the Waves," Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial, Colleville-sur-Mer, France (Walt Girdner photo)
Place du Trocadéro et du 11 Novembre, Paris (Walt Girdner photo)
Place du Trocadéro et du 11 Novembre, Paris (Walt Girdner photo)
Market in post-war Yugoslavia (Walt Girdner photo)
Market in post-war Yugoslavia (Walt Girdner photo)
Joshua Tree Silhouette, Joshua Tree National Park 2016, taken with 4x5 Zone VI at sunset, by Minh Thai
Joshua Tree Silhouette, Joshua Tree National Park 2016, taken with 4x5 Zone VI at sunset, by Minh Thai
Busy morning on a Paris street (Walt Girdner photo)
Busy morning on a Paris street (Walt Girdner photo)
Fisherman on the Baja California coast (Walt Girdner photo)
Fisherman on the Baja California coast (Walt Girdner photo)
The nudes of Paris (Walt Girdner photo)
The nudes of Paris (Walt Girdner photo)
Children walking in Zoo de Vincennes in Paris, 1962
Children walking in Zoo de Vincennes in Paris, 1962
HillsideVillage-WG
HillsideVillage2-WG
From the Walt Girdner European Collection
From the Walt Girdner European Collection
From Walt Girdner's European collection
From Walt Girdner's European collection
Bridge in the Loire Valley, France
Bridge in the Loire Valley, France
Early morning market, Les Halles, Paris
Early morning market, Les Halles, Paris
MoroccoVW-FrameWG
The Bell Ringer, part of Walt Girdner's series from around the Adriatic Sea.
The Bell Ringer, part of Walt Girdner's series from around the Adriatic Sea.
Street in rural French village where a sign warns, "Cattle Forbidden." By Walt Girdner
Street in rural French village where a sign warns, “Cattle Forbidden.” By Walt Girdner
Photo by Walt Girdner
Photo by Walt Girdner
Starting the work day in Venice (Walt Girdner photo)
Starting the work day in Venice (Walt Girdner photo)
DriveInNight-WG
ParisTraffic-WG
LesHallesNightVendor-WG
Day at Les Halles, Paris (Walt Girdner photo)
Day at Les Halles, Paris (Walt Girdner photo)
Crowds at Les Halles, Paris (Walt Girdner photo)
Crowds at Les Halles, Paris (Walt Girdner photo)
Workers enjoy a busy day on one of Venice's famed canals. (Walt Girdner photo)
Workers enjoy a busy day on one of Venice's famed canals. (Walt Girdner photo)
Gondolas and commerce on Venice's Grand Canal. (Walt Girdner photo)
Gondolas and commerce on Venice's Grand Canal. (Walt Girdner photo)
Rome in rain
Rome in rain
Rome in rain
Rome in rain
Les Halles, early morning, keeping books
Les Halles, early morning, keeping books
Zoo de Vincennes in Paris around 1960
Zoo de Vincennes in Paris around 1960
Law
Nationwide Wave of Senseless Shootings on Holiday Weekend
Roger Stone Asks DC Circuit to Delay Start of Prison Sentence
11th Circuit Refuses to Reinstate Award in Deaf Ex-Costco Worker’s Disability Bias Case
S. Korea Court Rejects Child Porn Site Operator’s US Extradition
Politics
Trump Claims, Falsely, That 99% of Virus Cases Are Benign
New Rules: Foreign Pupils Must Leave US If Classes Go Online
French Court Overturns Mandatory Authorization for Demonstrations
Russia Warns Turkey Over Hagia Sophia Move
Science and Tech
Fossils Reveal Early Dinosaur Smaller Than a Cellphone
Iran Says Damaged Nuclear Site Was Building Centrifuges
Trump-Connected Lobbyists Secured Billions in Covid Aid
Environment & Health
Debris is scattered at a residential area hit by heavy rain in Kumamura, Kumamoto prefecture, southern Japan Tuesday, July 7, 2020. Rescue operations continued and rain threatened wider areas of the main island of Kyushu. (Kota Endo/Kyodo News via AP)
Death Toll From Japanese Floods Rises to 50
Hospitals Near Capacity as Miami Recloses Restaurants
Dining Out During a Pandemic — Is It Worth It?
Looters Target Myanmar Temple Treasures in Tourist Slump
Temple at the Ancient Agora of Athens (Courthouse News photo / William Dotinga)