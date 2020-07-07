homepage-02

The Supreme Court on Monday ruled against a handful of irregular Electoral College voters who in 2016 voted for a range of candidates of their own choosing, rather than their party’s nominee.
By JACK RODGERS
With voting conducted almost entirely via the mail, Republicans hope the New Jersey primary on Tuesday will help them push back against 2018’s Blue Wave.
By NICK RUMMELL
The most important pilgrimage destination in medieval England has come back to life — albeit in digital form.
By JASON SANDEFUR
The Supreme Court struck down an exception for government debt collection in a federal ban on robocalls, though it declined the invitation of a group of political professionals to strike down the ban entirely Monday.
By TIM RYAN
Crime
After a nearly four-month hiatus, the criminal trial of accused hacker Yevgeniy Nikulin resumed Monday in federal court in San Francisco, marking the first time the Northern District has seen an in-person jury since it halted operations and suspended trials due to the coronavirus pandemic.
By MARIA DINZEO
Opinion
Sometimes an appellate ruling is both reasonable and very silly at the same time. We have a fine example of this from a New York federal judge’s ruling in one of the many unsuccessful lawsuits challenging Covid-19 business regulation orders.
By MILT POLICZER
Across The Nation
By NICK CAHILL & NATHAN SOLIS
In a triumphant statement of liberté for the press, publisher Simon & Schuster spurned an attempt to block Mary Trump’s book “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man” by bumping publication to Bastille Day.
By ADAM KLASFELD
By ALEX PICKETT
By KAYLA GOGGIN
Trends
Money
Science And Research
In a study published Monday, scientists say genetics is second to the will of a honeybee hive and how aggressive soldiers will be to defend the hive.
By NATHAN SOLIS
A United Nations program aimed at eliminating HIV/AIDS released a report Monday showing that the global response to the epidemic has fallen far short of goals set for 2020, in large part due to the coronavirus pandemic.
By DANIEL CONRAD
Pipeline Battles
The Dakota Access pipeline must shut down by August 5, a federal judge ruled Monday in a stunning end to a long-fought battle between Native American tribes and the oil industry.