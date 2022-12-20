Tuesday, December 20, 2022 | Back issues
Home loan suit against Wells Fargo tossed

CHICAGO — An Illinois federal court granted summary judgment to Wells Fargo, finding its lending practices did not lead to increased foreclosure rates for minority home loan borrowers. Cook County brought experts whose testimony could have established racially disparate outcomes, but their testimony was excluded because they could not testify as to the reliability of the methods used in statistics they cited.

/ December 20, 2022

Read the ruling here.

