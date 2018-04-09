Home Confinement Kept in Place for Manafort

WASHINGTON (CN) – A federal judge refused Monday to let former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort out of home confinement while he is prosecuted on conspiracy charges.

Specified which of Manafort’s property she would accept as part of a $10 million bail package, U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson Jackson said Manafort cannot put up his Alexandria, Virginia, residence, or a New York City property that is subject to forfeiture as part of a separate indictment he faces in Virginia’s Eastern District.

Jackson also said she would reject assets contained in a bank account belonging to Manafort’s daughter, Andrea Manafort Shand.

“Defendant himself has identified issues with this account in that not only has it already been seized, but one of the co-owners with rights to the account is an individual who is neither the defendant nor a blood relative of the defendant,” the 2-page order says.

Jackson pointed to five of Manafort’s other properties in Virginia, Florida and New York that she would accept in a revised bond package.

Manafort has been wrangling with the court about his bail package and conditions of release since special counsel Robert Mueller’s team indicted him in Washington in October.

Friday had been the deadline for Manafort to contest evidence obtained from a search of his residence, but Jackson agreed this morning to accept the filing today. Calling out Manafort’s attorney, Kevin Downing, for requesting the extension late Friday, Jackson warned that “any motion to extend a filing date must be filed at least two business days before the date to be extended.”

Manafort also filed a motion on Friday to suppress evidence he claims was illegally obtained on May 26, 2017, from his storage unit without a valid search warrant.

Led by special prosecutor Robert Mueller, the trial of Manafort in Washington is slated to begin on Sept. 17.

Manafort has asked for a bill of particulars outlining specifics about the charges against him, so as not to be surprised at trial.

