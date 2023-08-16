Wednesday, August 16, 2023
Hollywood accounting

LOS ANGELES — A financier behind films like "Avatar: The Way of Water," TSG Entertainment, is suing Disney over claims its "Hollywood accounting" bilked the company out of millions. TSG argues Disney used sweetheart deals for affiliates and under-reported profits at its 20th Century Fox studio, leading to lost revenue for TSG.

