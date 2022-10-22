Saturday, October 22, 2022 | Back issues
Courthouse News Service Courthouse News Service

‘Hobo Ben’

Actor and musician Johnny Depp and guitarist Jeff Beck are suing folklorist and professor Bruce Jackson over his allegations that their song “Sad Motherfuckin’ Parade” infringes on a copyright for a poem called “Hobo Ben.” 

, / October 22, 2022
Actor Johnny Depp arrives at the High Court in London for a hearing in his libel case against the publishers of The Sun and its executive editor, Dan Wootton. PA Photo. Picture date: Friday July 24, 2020. 57-year-old Depp is suing the tabloid's publisher News Group Newspapers (NGN) over an article which called him a "wife beater" and referred to "overwhelming evidence" he attacked Ms Heard, 34, during their relationship, which he strenuously denies. See PA story COURTS Depp. Photo credit should read: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Actor and musician Johnny Depp and guitarist Jeff Beck are suing folklorist and professor Bruce Jackson over his allegations that their song “Sad Motherfuckin’ Parade” infringes on a copyright for a poem called “Hobo Ben.” 

Read the opinion here.

Read the Top 8

Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Additional Reads

Loading...