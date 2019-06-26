High Court Wallops Liquor Store Residency Requirements

WASHINGTON (CN) – Invoking the so-called dormant commerce clause, the Supreme Court on Thursday struck down a Tennessee law that imposed residency requirements on companies seeking a liquor license.

Tennessee grants liquor licenses only to people who have been residents of the state for at least two years and to companies whose leadership meets the same requirement. Total Wine Spirits Beer and More and Kimbrough Fine Wine and Spirits, two entities that did not meet the state’s strict residency requirements, incurred the wrath of competing retailers when they tried to open stores in Tennessee.

Ultimately Tennessee dropped out of the case, leaving just the companies to duke out the constitutionality of the law before the Supreme Court.

“Because Tennessee’s 2-year residency requirement for retail license applicants blatantly favors the state’s residents and has little relationship to public health and safety, it is unconstitutional,” Justice Samuel Alito wrote for the majority.

This story is developing…