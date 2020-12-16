High Court to Probe Massive Class Damages in Credit Report Case

(Image via Courthouse News)

WASHINGTON (CN) — The Supreme Court agreed Wednesday to hear a credit-reporting company’s challenge to a $40 million class action verdict said to wrongly assume that all 8,185 members suffered proven injuries.

In the case at hand, lead plaintiff Sergio Ramirez says that an inaccurate credit report from TransUnion embarrassed him in front of family, hindered his ability to secure credit and led him to cancel a vacation.

But the petition for certiorari by TransUnion says most members of the class never suffered any Article III injury, as it is known, let alone anything similar to what Ramirez did.

It says the Ninth Circuit was wrong to affirm statutory damages near the maximum with punitive damages to boot.

This story is developing…