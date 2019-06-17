High Court Stamps Public Access Broadcaster as Private

WASHINGTON (CN) – Dealing a blow to an East Harlem poet’s free-speech claims, the Supreme Court ruled 5-4 Monday that operating a public access channel does not turn a private entity into a state actor.

Though the Second Circuit reached the opposite conclusion last year, Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote for the high court majority this morning that “operation of public access channels on a cable system is not a traditional, exclusive public function.”

The case was led by media activist Dee Dee Halleck and Jesus Papoleto Melendez, one of the founding poets of the Nuyorican poetry movement, which gives voice to the experiences of Puerto Rican New Yorkers and dates back to the 1960s.

They took aim at Manhattan Community Access Corp., three of its employees and New York City after the public access network suspended them over following their submission of a program that stirred controversy.

Titled “The 1% Visits the Barrio,” the program included footage shot outside the Manhattan Neighborhood Network’s 2012 event celebrating the opening of the El Barrio Firehouse Community Media Center.

Melendez and Halleck said the video sought to demonstrate that the public access network was “more interested in pleasing ‘the 1%’ than addressing the community programming needs of those living in East Harlem.”

Barred from entering the event, Halleck filmed Melendez criticizing the organization for embracing outsiders while it shut out longtime residents of the gentrifying neighborhood.

In the video, an agitated Melendez greeted “the 1%” – comprised of architects, contractors and members of the New York City Economic Development Corporation responsible for the renovated El Barrio Firehouse Community Media Center – as they arrived to the event.

At one point, Melendez nearly comes to blows with writer Jose Angel Figueroa, who Melendez later said was dating El Barrio Firehouse Community Media Center director Iris Morales.

Kavanaugh wrote Monday that the network did not transform itself into a state actor by opening its property for speech by others.

“In operating the public access channels, MNN is a private actor, not a state actor, and MNN therefore is not subject to First Amendment constraints on its editorial discretion,” the opinion states.

This story is developing…

Like this: Like Loading...