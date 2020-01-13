High Court Spurns Appeals on Texting Suicide, Topless Beachgoers

WASHINGTON (CN) — A woman who sent her boyfriend text messages urging him to kill himself failed Monday to secure a review of her conviction by the U.S. Supreme Court. Three women who went topless at the beach were also turned down.

Michelle Carter was sentenced to 15 months in prison for the 2014 death of her boyfriend, Conrad Roy III. The Massachusetts was just 17 at the time when she told the 18-year-old Roy in a phone call to get back in his truck that he had filled with carbon monoxide at a Kmart parking lot while trying to kill himself.

Though no recording of the call exists, Carter had Roy text messages in the days preceding his death where she encouraged him to follow through with his suicide plan. Carter chastised Roy when he initially backed down, the texts showed, and she also admitted, while texting with another friend, to having told Roy to get back in the gas-filled car.

Carter’s involuntary-manslaughter conviction garnered national attention and sparked legislative proposals in Massachusetts to criminalize suicide coercion.

Per its custom, the Supreme Court did not issue any statement Monday in denying Carter a writ of certiorari.

The court did not take up any new cases in this morning’s order list. Included among the list of rejected cases are the public nudity convictions of three women who bared their breasts at a New Hampshire beach as part of a campaign advocating for the rights of women to go topless.

New Hampshire’s top court previously found no rights violation of the women, Heidi Lilley, Kia Sinclair and Ginger Pierro, all members of the Free the Nipple campaign.

Other visitors at the beach in Laconia had complained in 2016 when the trio removed their bikini tops to practice yoga and otherwise bathe in the sun.