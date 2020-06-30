High Court Slams Religious Bias in State Tax-Credit Scheme

Students walk down a stairwell between classes in 1997 at The Institute of Notre Dame in Baltimore. (Andre F. Chung/The Baltimore Sun via AP)

WASHINGTON (CN) — Montana discriminated against religious schools by excluding them in a tax-credit scheme meant to help low-income families afford private education, the Supreme Court ruled 5-4 Tuesday.

Led by Kendra Espinoza, three mothers of students who attended Stillwater Christian School in northwestern Montana brought the underlying challenge because a state tax law called Rule 1 prohibited them from using paying Stillwater tuition using scholarship funds from a dollar-to-dollar credit program.

After a federal judge enjoined Rule 1, the Montana Supreme Court opted to invalidate the entire scholarship program rather than reach the constitutional question. This in turn brought the case to Washington.

“A state need not subsidize private education,” Chief Justice John Roberts wrote for the majority, who are all Republican appointed. “But once a state decides to do so, it cannot disqualify some private schools solely because they are religious.”

Meanwhile Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg argued in dissent — one of three of opinions from the court’s Democratic appointees — that Montana’s invalidation of their scholarship program remedied this case.

“Neither giving up their faith, nor declining to send their children to sectarian schools, would affect their entitlement to scholarship funding,” she wrote. “There simply are no scholarship funds to be had,” Ginsburg wrote.

Montana had sought to defend its conduct by invoking precedent from the 2004 Supreme Court case Locke v. Davey, which involved scholarships awarded by Washington state to funds postsecondary education efforts, as long as the students did not pursue devotional theology degrees.

While the court found that Washington’s scheme did not violate the clause of the U.S. Constitution that protects free exercise of religion, Roberts emphasized that Montana’s “no-aid” provision prohibited any aid to a school controlled by a church.

Rather than single out religious courses, Roberts added, “the no-aid provision bars all aid to a religious school ‘simply because of what it is,’ putting the school to a choice between being religious or receiving government benefits.”

“At the same time,” the 22-page ruling continues, “the provision puts families to a choice between sending their children to a religious school or receiving such benefits.”

Roberts also noted that Washington could point to the carve-out as “a central subject of founding-era debates,” while Montana’s mandate lacked any historical context.

As for Montana’s claim that the scheme ensures that taxpayer funds are not directed to religious organizations, Roberts wrote that an infringement on First Amendment rights “cannot be justified by a state’s alternative view that the infringement advances religious liberty.”

Indeed, “this court has repeatedly upheld government programs that spend taxpayer funds on equal aid to religious observers and organizations, particularly when the link between government and religion is attenuated by private choices,” Roberts wrote. “A school, concerned about government involvement with its religious activities, might reasonably decide for itself not to participate in a government program. But we doubt that the school’s liberty is enhanced by eliminating any option to participate in the first place.”

This story is developing…