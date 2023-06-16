High court sides with Bronx cocaine dealer in sentencing fight

WASHINGTON (CN) — Unanimously vacating a 30-year prison term for a murder in the Bronx drug world, the Supreme Court resolved a conflict Friday among the federal circuits about when sentences can run concurrently for killings that involve a firearm.

Efrain Lora was brought up on federal charges for the murder of Bronx drug dealer Andrew Balcarran 13 years after the crime. Prosecutors said Lora's role in the scheme was to wait in a car and call his associates when he saw Balcarran in front of his house. Lora was also present when the group picked up the guns used in the crime.

A federal judge sentenced Lora to 25 years for aiding and abetting the intentional killing of a person while engaged in a drug trafficking conspiracy. He tacked on another five years, however, for aiding and abetting the use of a firearm, during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime.

As Lora sees it, however, his conviction would have had to be under Section 924(c) in order to support the consecutive sentence. Lora meanwhile was convicted under a different subsection, Section 924(j), which does not include such a mandate.

He went to the high court after failing to overturn his sentence at the Second Circuit.

The justices agreed with him Friday.

“Because the consecutive-sentence mandate in §924(c)(1)(D)(ii) does not govern §924(j) sentences, the District Court had discretion to impose Lora’s §924(j) sentence concurrently with another sentence,” Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson wrote for the court.

Lawrence Rosenberg of Jones Day had argued for Lora that “nothing in the text” supports consecutive sentencing in this case. The lawyer applauded the court's ruling Friday.

“We are thrilled that the Court preserved the longstanding default of discretion in criminal sentencing, restoring courts’ discretion to impose either concurrent or consecutive sentences in this case and others like it," Rosenberg said in a statement. "The Court’s decision to enforce the plain text that Congress enacted will help ensure that a defendant’s sentence fits both the crime and the individual.”

In its ruling, the high court also outlined issues with the government's stance, which was presented at March oral arguments by Erica Ross, assistant to the U.S. solicitor general.

“The actual statute bears no resemblance to the Government’s vision,” Jackson wrote, noting that a sentencing court cannot follow both subsections as written.

“Combining the two subsections would set them on a collision course; indeed, in some cases, the maximum sentence would be lower than the minimum sentence,” the justice added.

Jackson provided an example — voluntary manslaughter committed with a machine gun.

“Subsection (c), because of the machinegun, would command that ‘the person shall be sentenced to a term of imprisonment of not less than 30 years,’” the justice wrote. “Subsection (j), because of the voluntary manslaughter, would command that the person ‘shall be ... imprisoned not more than 15 years.’ To fashion a sentence ‘not less than 30 years’ and ‘not more than 15 years’ — that is, to obey both subsections (c) and (j) — is impossible.”

The high court's input resolves a circuit split wherein the Third, Fourth, Eighth and Ninth Circuits had all aligned with the Second Circuit on the issue, but the 10th and 11th Circuits held that district courts had discretion to impose concurrent or consecutive sentences.

The Department of Justice did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.