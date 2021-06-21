High Court Says Patent Judges Must Be Appointed by President

The Supreme Court removed the secretary of commerce’s power to appoint administrative patent judges, finding they are principal officers who must be appointed by the president.

The U.S. Supreme Court in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)

WASHINGTON (CN) — The Supreme Court ruled Monday that administrative judges in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office must be appointed by the president and confirmed by the Senate.

“The exercise of executive power by inferior officers must at some level be subject to the direction and supervision of an officer nominated by the president and confirmed by the Senate,” Chief Justice John Roberts wrote in a 23-page majority opinion, ruling that administrative patent judges are principal officers and removing the power of the secretary of commerce to appoint them.

Roberts added that the Constitution “forbids the enforcement of statutory restrictions on the [USPTO] director that insulate the decisions of APJs from his direction and supervision.”

“To be clear,” he wrote, “the director need not review every decision of the [Patent Trial and Appeal Board]. What matters is that the director have the discretion to review decisions rendered by APJs. In this way, the president remains responsible for the exercise of executive power—and through him, the exercise of executive power remains accountable to the people.”

The case stems from medical device manufacturer Arthrex’s challenge of the validity of patent judge appointments after one ruled against the company in a patent dispute.

On appeal in 2019, the Federal Circuit ruled in favor of Arthrex, saying the judges qualified as principal officers and that, as such, the secretary of commerce’s appointment of these officials violated the appointments clause of the U.S. Constitution. To make the judges inferior officers, the Federal Circuit moved to deny the judges their existing removal protections that make it difficult for the patent and trademark office to fire them.

In response, the U.S. government petitioned the Supreme Court to hear the case in June 2020. The government says the Federal Circuit mistakenly marked the judges principal officers and these removal protections should be kept in place.

The Supreme Court virtually heard arguments in the consolidated case in March.

This story is developing…

Follow Alexandra Jones on Twitter.