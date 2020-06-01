High Court Rules Vulture Fund in Puerto Rican Debt Case

The Puerto Rican Capitol in San Juan on July 29, 2015. (AP Photo/Ricardo Arduengo, File)

WASHINGTON (CN) — A hedge fund holding nearly $500 million in distressed Puerto Rican debt lost its Supreme Court fight Monday over the creation of a board designed to rescue the territory from its financial crisis.

When the oversight board filed several bankruptcy petitions on behalf of Puerto Rico, bondholder Aurelius Capital Management, a New York hedge fund run by Republican donor Mark Brodsky, sought to invalidate those proceedings by taking aim at the board’s structure.

The seven-member board had been put in place by then-President Barack Obama, but Aurelius argues that the Appointments Clause of the U.S. Constitution required these appointments to go before the Senate for confirmation.

When the First Circuit sided with Aurelius last year, the board petitioned the Supreme Court for a reversal, emphasizing that the hedge fund’s victory was exacerbating a humanitarian crisis.

On Monday the justices were unanimous in agreeing with the board that Obama’s appointments did not need Senate confirmation.

This story is developing…