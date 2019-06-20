High Court Revives Suit Against NY Prosecutor

WASHINGTON (CN) – Blessing fabrication-of-evidence claims against a prosecutor, the Supreme Court ruled Thursday that the window to sue began at the end of the trial in which the evidence was used.

Edward McDonough, a former commissioner on the Rensselaer County Board of Elections, claims the special prosecutor appointed to investigate claims of election fraud during the 2009 primary election in Troy, N.Y., targeted him because McDonough’s father had “turned his back” on the prosecutor when the prosecutor wanted to run for district attorney.

The prosecutor, Youel Smith, allegedly drafted false sworn statements pinning the fraud scheme on McDonough and told a lab to use a “new” method for testing DNA when the initial results did not tie McDonough to envelopes that held forged ballots.

After McDonough was acquitted on the charges against him, he brought a civil suit against Smith. Though the Second Circuit found that the time had run out for McDonough to bring his claims, the Supreme Court reversed 6-3 this morning.

This story is developing…

Like this: Like Loading...