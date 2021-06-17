Supreme Court Rejects Human Rights Case Against Nestle

The justices threw out the case of Six African men claiming Nestle was complicit in the use of child slavery on Ivory Coast cocoa plantations.

The U.S. Supreme Court. (Courthouse News photo/Jack Rodgers)

WASHINGTON (CN) — The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Thursday that six African men cannot pursue claims that food giants Nestle USA and Cargill aided and abetted their kidnapping, torture and slavery when they were forced to work on cocoa plantations as children.

The justices ruled 8-1 that the Ninth Circuit erred in allowing the case to continue under the Alien Tort Statute, a piece of 18th century legislation that allows foreign individuals to sue in domestic court when the alleged crime is deemed a major violation of international law or treaty.

This story is developing…