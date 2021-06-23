High Court Powers Up Fannie-Freddie Case Hinged on Presidential Powers

In many ways echoing last year’s Consumer Financial Protection Bureau challenge, a group of investors persuaded the justices Wednesday that the design of the Federal Housing Finance Agency represents a breach of separation of powers.

(Image courtesy of Federal Housing Finance Agency via Courthouse News)

WASHINGTON (CN) — Congress designed the Federal Housing Finance Agency in violation of separation-of-powers rules, the Supreme Court ruled Wednesday, putting wind in the sails of a shareholder class action against Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac implicating billions of federal dollars.

Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac shareholders Patrick Collins, Marcus Liotta and William Hitchcock brought the case here two years ago, taking aim at congressional rules outlining how the Federal Housing Finance Agency operates and how its director can be removed. They also claimed that the federal government effectively nationalized the mortgage giants after the housing market crash of 2008.

It was in response to the exploding financial crisis of that year that Congress formed the FHFA in 2008 to oversee its bailouts of numerous banks, including a $200 billion cash infusion for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

The corporations entered into a repayment agreement after negotiations in Congress, but their struggles to stay solvent soon brought amendments to the contract. The FHFA stipulated anew that dividends would not be paid at a fixed rate to the Treasury so long as Fannie and Freddie sustained losses. They were also instructed to hold a cash reserve of no more than $3 billion. If their revenues increased and their reserve exceeded that amount, then the Treasury could start collecting.

As alleged by the investors during Supreme Court oral arguments, however, the amendment came only once revenue started to tick up. They said, in effect, the FHFA was now boxing future shareholder revenue in by ensuring they were locked into a contract whose terms may never be able to be overcome.

Separate from challenging the amendment as improper, the investors accuse the enforcing agency of operating from an unconstitutional framework before that injury had even been reached, rendering the revised contract moot anyway.

A federal judge in Houston had nixed their class action, but the full Fifth Circuit ruled 9-7 that FHFA and its rules for removing its director were unconstitutional. In December, the justices of the Supreme Court appeared split, questioning whether the unitary executive theory anchoring the plaintiffs case was applicable.

This story is developing…