High Court Gives Texan Second Chance to Appeal Assault Sentence

WASHINGTON (CN) — Ruling on the interplay of two procedural rules in criminal law, the Supreme Court on Monday revived a Texas man’s effort to challenge his 30-year sentence for aggravated assault.

While driving in May 2002, Gregory Banister hit and killed a cyclist. Banister claims the cyclist veered into his lane of traffic because of windy conditions. But while prosecuting him for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, Texas claimed Banister was sleep-deprived from using cocaine and was as a result driving recklessly.

The U.S. Supreme Court. (Courthouse News photo/Jack Rodgers)

After an unsuccessful direct appeal and state habeas petition, Banister brought a federal habeas petition that primarily claimed his trial counsel was ineffective. The court denied the application and Banister filed a motion to alter the judgment “to correct manifest errors of law and fact” under Rule 59(e) of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure. The court denied that motion as well.

Two months after the district court first denied his habeas petition, Banister appealed.

Rule 59(e) motions typically stop the clock on how long a party has to appeal a court judgment, but under the Antiterrorism and Effective Death Penalty Act, additional habeas petitions do not have the same effect.

The Fifth Circuit determined Banister’s 59(e) motion was better viewed as a second federal habeas petition and that therefore his appeal was untimely.

The Supreme Court reversed Monday in a 7-2 ruling.

This is a developing story…