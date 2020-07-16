High Court Frustrates Restoration of Voting Rights to Florida’s Ex-Felons

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at Turnpike Turkey Lake Service Plaza in Orlando on July 10. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP, File)

WASHINGTON (CN) — Turning down felons whose chance to vote again is nearly in reach, the Supreme Court refused Thursday to vacate a stay that keeps them from registering in time for the upcoming presidential race.

There are just over 100 days until Election Day, but the 11th Circuit halted voter registration for Florida felons two weeks ago at the request of Republican Governor Ron DeSantis.

The case stems from a law the state put in place last year after citizens adopted an amendment to the Florida Constitution restoring voting rights to any felon who served their full sentence, unless they were convicted of murder or felony sex offenses.

Though Amendment 4 opened the door to nearly a million voters who would have otherwise been precluded from participating because of their criminal pasts, the law SB 7066 required felons to pay any outstanding restitution, fines or fees before being eligible to vote.

Florida is a key battleground state, and the American Civil Liberties Union, the NAACP and the Campaign Legal Center joined together in a lawsuit to have SB 7066 struck down.

A federal judge agreed that Florida had created an illegal “pay-to-vote system,” but the 11th Circuit stopped the state from enrolling new voters until the full court hears the case on the merits.

After the Supreme Court declined to vacate that stay Thursday, the Campaign Legal Center blasted the court for sowing “chaos” in a matter that voters have already decided.

The unsigned order includes a dissent from Justices Sonia Sotomyaor, Elena Kagan and Ruth Bader Ginsburg, but no majority opinion.

“The court’s inaction continues a trend of condoning disenfranchisement,” Sotomayor wrote.

This story is developing…