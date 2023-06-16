High court endorses federal power to tank whistleblower suit

Allegations of a medical billing scheme forced the justices to consider if there is a window for the government to take up false-claims actions.

WASHINGTON (CN) — The government should not be forced to bring a whistleblower suit over its own objections, the Supreme Court ruled in an 8-1 opinion Friday.

“Today, we hold that the Government may seek dismissal of an FCA action over a relator’s objection so long as it intervened sometime in the litigation, whether at the outset or afterward,” Justice Elena Kagan wrote for the majority.

Jesse Polansky is a doctor who purportedly uncovered medical billing discrepancies while doing consulting work at Executive Health Resources. He says the company caused hospitals to fraudulently overbill the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

In suing under the False Claims Act, Polansky would be eligible to collect nearly a third of any money that the government recovered — that is, if it agreed to take up the case. While the government does have the power to intervene in these suits, it can also demur and allow the whistleblower to continue with the action alone.

After a two-year investigation, the government decided not to interfere in Polansky’s suit against Executive Health Resources. Polansky continued the suit alone, ultimately accruing over $20 million in legal fees.

While the suit was ongoing, Polansky located 14,000 documents that had not been provided to Executive Health Resources. At this point, the government jumped in and persuaded a federal judge to dismiss the suit.

Polansky appealed to the Supreme Court after the Third Circuit also backed dismissal.

Before the Supreme Court in December, Polansky argued the government didn’t have the authority to dismiss the suit since it had already decided against intervening. The government insisted, however, that the statute clearly defines its power to dismiss suits.

Focusing on the text, Kagan said the statute gives the government the ability to intervene or to opt out. Notably, however, the timing of the government’s intervention is not specified.

“Though granting the Government important rights — including the right to dismissal over the relator’s objection — Paragraph 2 does not specify when it applies,” the Obama appointee said. “And that is the mystery at this case’s heart.”

Kagan said the statute requires the government's intervention to hold the same benefits, regardless of its timing.

“Congress decided not to make seal-period intervention an on-off switch,” Kagan wrote. “It knew that circumstances could change and new information come to light. So Congress enabled the Government, in the protection of its own interests, to reassess qui tam actions and change its mind.”

The standard for the government’s dismissal, the majority said, should follow the Third Circuit’s reasoning in the case.

“But again, the Third Circuit’s Goldilocks position is the legally right one,” Kagan wrote. “A district court should assess a (2)(A) motion to dismiss using Rule 41’s standards. And in most FCA cases, as the Court of Appeals suggested, those standards will be readily satisfied.”

Justice Clarence Thomas dissented, saying the text and structure of the False Claims Act require the opposite of the majority’s holding.

“This case requires us to decide whether the Government enjoys the same panoply of procedural rights when it takes over an action during the seal period and when (as here) it intervenes in the action ‘at a later date’ after the relator has ‘proceed[ed] with the action,’” the Bush appointee wrote (parentheses in original).

Thomas said he would have prevented the government’s intervention if they declined to join the suit at the outset.

“I would instead hold that the structure of the FCA’s qui tam provisions and the clear text of §3730(c)(3) do not permit the Government to seize the reins from the relator to unilaterally dismiss the suit after declining to proceed with an action during the seal period,” Thomas wrote.

The Department of Justice did not respond to a request for comment on the court’s ruling, nor did attorneys for Polansky and Executive Health Resources.