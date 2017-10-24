High Court Dismisses Final Lawsuit Against Trump Travel Ban

(CN) – The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed the last case challenging President Donald Trump’s controversial travel ban.

The court issued an order dismissing the lawsuit brought by the state of Hawaii challenging the 90-day travel ban on nationals from six majority-Muslim countries and the 120-day halt on the U.S. refugee resettlement program, claiming the case is now moot.

Because the 90-day ban expired on Sept. 24 and the 120-day ban expired on Tuesday, the court said there is no longer a “live case or controversy.”

In June, the court reinstated the ban after it was blocked by a lower court, though it exempted people traveling to the United States who could show they had a bona fide relationship to a person to entity in the U.S.

The court combined Hawaii’s challenge with a case brought by the International Refugee Assistance Project, but cancelled the oral arguments scheduled for Oct. 10 after Trump issued new, targeted restrictions on travel from eight countries.

The court dismissed the International Refugee Assistance Project earlier this month because it only challenged the 90-day ban. In dismissing the second case, the court said it was expressing no view on the merits.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor dissented from the court order tossing out the lower court rulings. She said she would have dismissed the case as improvidently granted.

