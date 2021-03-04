High Court Backs Secrecy Over Draft Records About Harm to Endangered Species

The headquarters of the Environmental Protection Agency in Washington (Courthouse News photo/Jack Rodgers)

WASHINGTON (CN) — Endorsing government secrecy in a 7-2 ruling Thursday, the Supreme Court found that the Environmental Protection Agency need not disclose what proved to be the “last word” about how a proposed policy might harm endangered species.

Justice Amy Coney Barrett wrote the majority ruling this morning in a case that was her first oral argument upon confirmation to the bench last year.

“The deliberative process privilege protects the draft biological opinions from disclosure because they reflect a preliminary view — not a final decision,” Barrett wrote.

In many respects the ruling echoes concerns that Barrett voiced at the November hearing: that the government might find itself too exposed if unable to keep records under wraps by invoking the Freedom of Information Act’s deliberative process privilege.

“The administrative context confirms that the draft opinions were subject to change and had no direct legal consequences,” she wrote. “Because the decisionmakers neither approved the drafts nor sent them to the EPA, they are best described not as draft biological opinions but as drafts of draft biological opinions. While the drafts may have had the practical effect of provoking EPA to revise its rule, the privilege applies because the Services did not treat the drafts as final.”

Barrett warned in November that issues could arise around “peripheral considerations” if criteria in a request were overly broad, and questioned how agencies could be subject to “bright line” rules.

The challenge stems from a request by the Sierra Club and other groups for draft biological opinions on power plant cooling mechanisms that suck up water from lakes, rivers, or oceans and in the process, frequently cull fish and wildlife caught in the fray.

Before finalizing its rule for such mechanisms, the EPA sought comment on whether intakes could hurt nearby wildlife, including endangered species.

Fish and Wildlife sought a reversal after the Ninth Circuit ruled that the agency had no right to shield its 2013 draft opinion and accompanying research from.

Though Barrett sided with the agency, Justices Stephen Breyer and Sonia Sotomayor dissented.

This story is developing…