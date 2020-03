LAKELAND, Fla. – An appeals court in Florida ruled that an arbitration provision in a contract between AirBnB and vacation renters did not unequivocally dictate that only an arbitrator, and not a judge, could decide the issue of arbitrability. The renters sued AirBnB after discovering that the owner of the condominium they rented had hidden cameras throughout the property, which recorded “some private and intimate interactions” during their stay.

