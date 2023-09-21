Hemp farming

Read the ruling here.
SAN DIEGO – A federal judge ruled a hemp farm may sue San Diego County related to the search of its farm and the destruction of $3 million worth of crops. The search warrant was defective because it did not mention the possibility that the company was legally cultivating hemp on its property and not marijuana. The officers also unreasonably dismissed the farm tenant's offer to show physical proof that the farm had a valid registration permit to grow hemp.
