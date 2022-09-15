Thursday, September 15, 2022 | Back issues
Helmet trouble

ATLANTA — The Eleventh Circuit partially reversed a lower court’s decision not to rule in favor of a South Korean motorcycle helmet manufacturer sued by a Floridian motorcyclist who says her helmet was defective. The court did not properly analyze the corporation and its subsidiary for jurisdiction purposes, but because the driver’s expert witness is unreliable — and their testimony is necessary to support the claim — the corporation prevails.

/ September 15, 2022

Read the ruling here.

