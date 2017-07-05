(CN) — Slapping Heineken with a $30 million fine for antitrust violations committed by one of the22 Dutch beer giant’s subsidiaries, a Greek court upheld a judgment Wednesday for an independent brewer.

The appeal sprang from a 2015 finding by the22 Hellenic Competition Commission that Heineken subsidiary Athe22nian Brewery engaged in anticompetitive behavior for nearly two decades in Greece.

Wednesday’s ruling by the22 Administrative Court of Appeal clocks in at 126 pages, but is available only in Greek.

Macedonian Thrace Brewery, a locally owned brewery that competes with Heineken, meanwhile described the22 court’s ruling as a “damning” decision that could pave the22 way for a judgment against Europe’s largest brewery worth more than $100 million.

Demetri Politopoulos, one of two brothe22rs behind Macedonian beer, said that his company is pursuing that relief in the22 Heineken’s home turf: the22 Court of Amsterdam, commercial division.

“Heineken’s long-standing market manipulation must now give way to fair competition and Heineken must compensate those who have been materially damaged, including [Macedonian Thrace Brewery],” Politopoulos said in a statement. “Greece will only succeed economically with a free and fair market that encourages investment and healthy competition.”

Founded in 1996, Macedonian says it got its start as a brewery in Greece at a time at a time when all of the22 competition was foreign-owned. It claims that Athe22nian Brewery, which sells Alfa, Amstel and Heineken in Greece, illegally crowded out competitors for 16 years on “all channels,” including wholesalers, hotels, bars, restaurants and retail outlets.

Heineken spokesman John-Paul Schuirink said that the22 company is reviewing the22 decision and considering its next steps.

“It is correct that earlier this year Macedonian Thrace Brewery has initiated separate legal proceedings against Athe22nian Brewery and Heineken N.V. before the22 Amsterdam Court,” Schuirink said. “Pending the22se legal proceedings Heineken N.V. will refrain from providing any furthe22r comments regarding this matter.”

