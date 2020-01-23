‘Heard in the Halls:’ Impeachment Trial Scenes

As President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial unfolds, Courthouse News will be gathering interviews with senators, members of Congress, attorneys and other newsmakers in the corridors of the Capitol for this regular feature.

WASHINGTON (CN) — Acting as prosecutors in the fight to remove President Trump from office, House lawmakers used opening arguments to tackle an array of topics, including Rudy Giuliani’s now-indicted associate Lev Parnas and the 2016 server hack on Democratic National Committee.

Capitol Hill chimed in on these points for this debut installment of a Courthouse News regular feature.

Senator Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., Near the Capitol Subway

Responding to testimony from ex-National Security Council official Fiona Hill that such theories smack of Russian disinformation, Senator Graham splashed cold water on a premise floated by President Trump that it was Ukraine, not Russia, that hacked the DNC server.

“About the Russian disinformation, that’s something that we should all be concerned about. When Rudy’s running around in Ukraine, people are providing: ‘Hey, let me tell you what they did.’ Everything should go through the intel community because the Russians are trying to blame the Ukrainians and everybody else. I get that. This idea that the server’s in Ukraine. I don’t buy that for a bit. Crowdstrike, that’s got internet lore to it. It was the Russians who hacked into the DNC.”

[White House records quote President Trump as having asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate the discredited theory about Crowdstrike, a California-based cybersecurity company, during the leaders’ now-infamous July 25 phone call.]

Senator Mike Braun, R-Ind.: Near the Capitol Subway





Shown a photograph of him smiling in between Rudy Giuliani and his now-indicted associate Lev Parnas, Indiana Senator Mike Braun deadpanned: “Yeah, isn’t that something?” Braun offered some of the backstory behind the picture in a media stakeout.

“So, Rudy was invited into a campaign stop. I’d never met Rudy before, for 15 minutes. Then, you got, it looks like Lev and his sidekick [Igor Fruman] were good buddies of Rudy. And Rudy looks like he’s very cosmopolitan. So, yes, I didn’t even know about that until it shows up. If you want to make a big deal about that, you can, but I know it has no substance.”

[Editor’s Note: Braun asserted that the meeting happened during a campaign stop in his home state. “That’s one of the things,” he said, “you never know when you’re going to get a surprise like that.”]

Tim Kaine, D-Va., Near the Capitol Subway

The Trump-Zelensky call occurred on July 25, just one day after special counsel Robert Mueller testified before Congress. Defending the Democrats’ speedy pursuit of impeachment after a rough transcript of the call was released, Senator Tim Kaine raised the hypothetical analogy.

“How many of us have been pulled over by a cop and said, ‘You’re speeding, but I’m giving you a warning this time.’ That’s happened to me once. When that happens to you, you then drive off really slowly. You drive off and you show: ‘I’m listening to you.’ You do not floor it and squeal rubber just in front of the state trooper. And when the president gets the warning — ‘You cannot do this’ — and guess what? You ducked a bullet. We can’t find that you did it, but you cannot do it. And then, the next day, the next day after the Mueller testimony? Once that happened, and of course, the next day is the July 25th phone call with Zelensky and of course, the House didn’t know about it until September. None of us knew about it because they hid it from us, but once that was put on the table publicly, I think the die was cast.”

[Editor’s Note: Kaine was former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s running mate in the 2016 presidential election.]

This story is developing …

Reporting by Adam Klasfeld