FORT HALL RESERVATION, Idaho – The Ninth Circuit upheld the enforcement of a judgment of the Shoshone-Bannock Tribal Court of Appeals, which ruled that FMC Corporation – a chemical manufacturer – must pay an annual use permit fee for storing “radioactive, carcinogenic, and poisonous” waste within the Fort Hall Reservation.

The company operated an elemental phosphorus plant for more than 50 years that produced nearly 22 million tons of hazardous waste that is currently stored on the reservation.