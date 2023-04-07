Hateful signs

Friday, April 7, 2023
HARTFORD, Conn. — The Connecticut Supreme Court declined to declare unconstitutional a 1917 law imposing criminal penalties on one who ridicule others “by his advertisement” based on race, religion or nationality, among other things. The context of the law’s passing shows that it targets those who post signs and other notices outside businesses to discriminate against certain types of people, and this sort of speech may be restricted.

