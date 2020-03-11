Harvey Weinstein Sentenced to 23 Years for Rape, Forced Sex Act

MANHATTAN (CN) — A New York judge sentenced ex-Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein to 23 years in prison Wednesday for two forced sex acts perpetrated against women in the entertainment business in 2006 and 2013.

More than two years after allegations of a decades-long pattern of sexual predation eviscerated his Hollywood legacy, a New York jury found Weinstein guilty of a criminal sex act and rape in the third degree on Feb. 24.

The jury found the 67-year-old guilty of forcibly performing oral sex on a former “Project Runway” production assistant, Miriam Haley, in his Manhattan apartment in 2006, and of raping an aspiring actress, Jessica Mann, at a Midtown Manhattan hotel in 2013.

Both women sat in the front row Wednesday for sentencing, alongside four fellow Weinstein accusers who took the stand at trial though their stories were not charged.

Haleyi and Mann both spoke to the court after a statement from Assistant District Attorney Joan Illuzzi-Orbon. Though the trial testimony of Mann was a bit scattered, she was more direct this morning as she spoke about her ordeal.

Weinstein had not testified at the trial but spoke for 10 minutes about his remorse on Wednesday. Addressing his victims directly in a low grumble, the disgraced producer talked about how therapy has made him see the error of his ways.

With the defendant’s statement, Judge James Burke concluding the hearing. After quickly registering Weinstein as a sex offender, Burke read the sentences and adjourned the hearing.

Weinstein faced a minimum of five years in prison and a maximum of 25 years in prison on the count criminal sex act, while the third-degree rape count carried a maximum penalty of four years in prison. He got 20 years for the sex act, plus three for the rape count.

The erstwhile industry powerhouse behind “Shakespeare in Love” and “Pulp Fiction” had also been charged but ultimately acquitted of rape in the first degree and two counts of predatory sexual assault.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance issued a statement after the hearing thanking the court and thanking the women who spoke out. “Harvey Weinstein deployed nothing less than an army of spies to keep them silent,” Vance said. “But they refused to be silent, and they were heard. Their words took down a predator and put him behind bars, and gave hope to survivors of sexual violence all across the world.”

In a letter filed Friday, prosecutor Illuzzi-Orbon implored the court to order a sentence that reflected Weinstein’s “total lack of remorse for the harm he has caused.”

The prosecution’s 11-page sentencing memo included a chronicle of dozens of uncharged sexual assaults and examples of workplace abuses dating back to 1978 to “show a lifetime of abuse toward others, sexual and otherwise.”

lluzzi said Weinstein’s sentence should send a deterrent message affirming that workplace sexual assaults would be prosecuted and offenders punished.

The memo by Illuzzi-Orbon called it “totally appropriate in this case to communicate to a wider audience that sexual assault, even if perpetrated upon an acquaintance or in a professional setting, is a serious offense worthy of a lengthy prison sentence.”

Weinstein’s defense team meanwhile urged the judge to rule for the minimum sentence of five years imprisonment.

Damon Cheronis, Weinstein’s Chicago-based defense attorney, wrote that any sentence higher than the minimum would likely serve as an unintentional life sentence for Weinstein who turns 68 on March 19.

“Given his age and specific medical risk factors, any additional term of imprisonment above the mandatory minimum — although the grave reality is that Mr. Weinstein may not even outlive that term — is likely to constitute a de facto life sentence,” Cheronis wrote.

The defense attorney also argued that the 36 prior bad acts prosecutors included in their sentencing letter “do not constitute ‘relevant conduct’… and even if proven, would not be proper for consideration at sentencing.”

First arrested in New York in late May 2018, Weinstein remained free on bail since the state first brought charges against him.

Weinstein also faces charges in Los Angeles for allegedly groping model and actress Lauren Young in his hotel suite in Beverly Hills in 2013. If convicted on the two counts in the California case, he faces up to 28 years in prison.

In their letter to the court, Weinstein’s attorneys described how the initial 2017 publication of the accusations against him The New Yorker completely “destroyed” Weinstein’s personal and professional life.

Long before the New York trial was underway, Weinstein was already convicted in the media and the court of public opinion, his attorneys wrote.

“[His] fall from grace has been historic, perhaps unmatched in the age of social media,” Weinstein’s attorneys said.

“Deserved or not, this is certainly a unique and extremely severe consequence that Mr. Weinstein had to endure, and in the age of social media and given his fame,” they added.

__

This story is developing…