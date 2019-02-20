Harvey Weinstein Appeals Sex Trafficking Ruling

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge who ruled that an aspiring actress can use sex-trafficking laws to sue Harvey Weinstein will hear attorneys argue whether his decision can be appealed before trial.

Harvey Weinstein arrives at New York Supreme Court on Dec. 20, 2018. (AP file photo/Julio Cortez)

U.S. District Judge Robert Sweet was scheduled to hear arguments Wednesday.

He’ll rule later whether his August decision can be taken immediately to the Second U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Sweet concluded that the proverbial casting couch, in which women are asked to trade sex for Hollywood opportunities, could be considered a “commercial sex act.”

Weinstein’s lawyers say nothing of value was exchanged between an actress and Weinstein in 2014 when they watched her demo reel in a Cannes, France, hotel room. The actress said Weinstein later molested her.

Weinstein denies wrongdoing.

