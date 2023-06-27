Tuesday, June 27, 2023
Harsh expulsion

PHILADELPHIA — A federal court in Pennsylvania sided with Temple University, which was sued for due process violations by a physical therapy student who was dismissed from her program at a time when she was stressed by family obligations, the Covid-19 pandemic and schoolwork. She failed to state a claim for relief.

/ June 27, 2023

