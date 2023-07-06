Thursday, July 6, 2023
Courthouse News Service
Get Litigation Reports Find Judicial Opinions
Thursday, July 6, 2023 | Back issues
Courthouse News Service Courthouse News Service

Harris County elections lawsuit

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The county that includes Houston is suing the Lone Star State over a bill set to abolish its nonpartisan elections administrator office. Harris County says the state intentionally targeted it with the provision for counties of at least 3.5 million people — a category occupied by Harris alone.

/ July 6, 2023

Read the complaint here.

Categories:Briefs

Read the Top 8

Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Additional Reads

Loading...