Harris and Pence Face Off in Only VP Debate of the Year

Vice President Mike Pence looks at Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., as he answers a question during the vice presidential debate Wednesday, at Kingsbury Hall on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, Pool)

SALT LAKE CITY (CN) — Golden hour sunlight blanketed the columns of Kingsbury Hall on the University of Utah campus Wednesday evening, as Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris tightened their laces for a much anticipated, sole vice-presidential debate.

The sprawling blocks of Salt Lake City, planned by Mormon settlers for family farmers to turn cattle without “resorting to profanity,” morphed from a pandemic lull to boisterous buzz in the hours leading to the showdown.

The university, founded in 1850 and a 2002 Olympic site, was in tight lockdown ahead of the contest.

Dueling protests camped at the edge of the campus, trading barbs and shouting over one another, a scene much like last week’s presidential debate in Ohio.

Debate attendees, winners of a ticket lottery, and media surrounding the hall on President’s Circle donned salmon-colored surgical masks issued by the host university.

Moderator Susan Page, Washington bureau chief for USA Today, called the seats “the most exclusive tickets” as she greeted the “small and socially-distanced” audience.

Harris’ guests included state Rep. Angela Romero and Deborah Gatrell, a 21-year veteran and high school teacher.

Pence invited Ann Marie Dorn, the widow of retired St. Louis police captain David Dorn, who was shot to death during protests in June, and the parents of Kayla Mueller, a humanitarian aid worker who was taken captive and killed by Islamic State militants.

Pence and Harris sat at desks 12-feet and 3-inches apart and flanked by a duo of plexiglass screens.

“These are tumultuous times,” Page said, urging debate civility unlike the melee of President Donald Trump and Joe Biden on Sept. 29.

Harris, first to speak during the nine-segment debate, calmly looked directly into the camera while addressing a need to “save our county” amid ongoing Covid-19 uncertainties.

Pence, in turn, said Trump “had put the safety of America first.”

“Literally tens of millions of doses of a vaccine” will be available “by the end of this year,” Pence said.

Neither candidate immediately spoke out of turn or over one another.

Until they did.

“Mr. Vice President I’m speaking,” Harris said, hand in the air, as Pence chimed in during her second stint on the mic. “I’m speaking.”

Page sternly put a stop to the ruckus.

Pence then tiptoed around speaking on a recent White House event deemed a potential Covid-19 “superspreader.”

“President Trump and I trust people to make choices in the best interest of their health,” Pence said, eventually. “We’re about freedom.”

Door opened for an attack, Harris said, “Let’s talk about caring about American people.”

Page then eased the candidates into the second topic — presidential disability.

Pence wouldn’t have it, however, and continued to tout a fast-tracked vaccine.

“Stop playing politics with people’s lives,” Pence said, directing his ire at Harris.

Addressing segment two, Harris said the public “absolutely” is entitled to the president’s health records, rapidly shifting the focus to Trump’s taxes.

Pence, who called Trump a “businessman,” said reports on sitting president’s taxes were “inaccurate.”

And on Page went to the third segment three. The economy.

“Trump measures the economy based on how rich” people are, Harris said, while celebrating Biden’s plans for tuition-free college education.

Pence responded that his administration “spared no expense” during the Covid-19 pandemic and warned “the American economy is on the ballot.”

Then came the verbal haymakers.

“If you don’t mind letting me finish, we can have a conversation,” Harris, steely-eyed with a smile, said to Pence.

Halfway into the debate, Page appeared largely muted. The candidates firmly footed in the showdown, as segments shifted to climate change.

