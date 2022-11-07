Monday, November 7, 2022 | Back issues
Hard knocks at the Hard Rock

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. — A class claims in federal court that most cash-out tickets from the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, N.J., are never redeemed because slot machines there do not dispense coins, and there is no information about where to redeem the balance.

/ November 7, 2022

