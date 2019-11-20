Handpicked for Diplomatic Post, Trump Donor Turns on Giuliani

WASHINGTON (CN) – A former hotelier who landed a big diplomatic post following a $1 million donation to President Trump’s inaugural committee, Ambassador Gordon Sondland took a startling about-face on Wednesday in scorching testimony against the president and his attorney Rudy Giuliani.

“We weren’t happy with the president’s directive to talk with Rudy,” Sondland testified this morning, reciting opening remarks circulated ahead of the hearing. “We did not want to involve Mr. Giuliani.”

Behind closed doors at the House last month, Sondland testified that he never thought the White House caused the delay of military aid to Ukraine. As witness after witness in the impeachment inquiry contradicted that testimony, however, the ambassador to the European Union is now dramatically reversing his testimony.

“Mr. Giuliani’s requests were a quid pro quo for arranging a White House visit for President Zelensky,” Sondland said, referring to Ukraine’s head of state. “Mr. Giuliani demanded that Ukraine make a public statement announcing investigations of the 2016 election/DNC server and Burisma. Mr. Giuliani was expressing the desires of the president of the United States, and we knew that these investigations were important to the president.”

As the public impeachment proceedings opened last week, Ambassador Bill Taylor swore under oath that Sondland told him President Donald Trump “cared more about the investigations into Biden and Burisma” than preserving Ukraine’s national security or sovereignty.

Foreign service officer David Holmes testified that Sondland agreed that Trump “did not give a shit about Ukraine.” Trump cared about “big stuff,” Sondland told him, which Holmes took to mean the “Biden investigations” pushed by Giuliani.

Representative Adam Schiff, the chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, explained what makes Sondland a key witness in his opening statement.

“During this meeting Ambassador Sondland first became aware of what Giuliani — and the President — were really interested in,” Schiff said, recounting the diplomat’s closed door testimony last month. “’This whole thing was sort of a continuum’ he testified at his deposition, ‘starting at the May 23rd meeting, ending up at the end of the line when the transcript of the call came out.’ It was a continuum he would explain, that became more insidious over time.”

Following his usual habit in opening statements, Representative Devin Nunes, the Republican ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, showed more interest in discrediting the proceedings than presenting his party’s perspective on the testimony.

Perhaps expecting the witness’s testimony to be more friendly to President Trump, Nunes warned: “Ambassador Sondland, you are here today to be smeared.”

What followed that introduction would be devastating to the president.

“I know that members of this committee have frequently framed these complicated issues in the form of a simple question: Was there a ‘quid pro quo?’” Sondland told Congress. “As I testified previously, with regard to the requested White House call and White House meeting, the answer is yes.”

House Democrats have ditched the Latin phrase, now describing Trump’s actions in Ukraine as bribery: a naked trade of security assistance in exchange for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenky’s announcement of political investigations into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son.

Sondland largely corroborated testimony from State Department aide David Holmes about a July 26 phone call with President Trump.

Holmes claimed to have overheard the chat in a restaurant in Kyiv, where the president had been talking loudly and Sondland assured Trump that Zelensky “loves your ass.”

“I remember I was at a restaurant in Kiev, and I have no reason to doubt that this conversation included the subject of investigations,” Sondland testified Wednesday. “Again, given Mr. Giuliani’s demand that President Zelensky make a public statement about investigations, I knew that the topic of investigations was important to President Trump.”

Chairman Schiff opened the examination of the witness with questions about that conversation.

This story is developing…