Thursday, August 25, 2022 | Back issues
Courthouse News Service Courthouse News Service

Handguns for young adults

FORT WORTH, Texas — A federal judge in Texas enjoined the state from enforcing a criminal law prohibiting law-abiding citizens aged 18 to 20 from carrying handguns outside their home for self-defense purposes. The injunction is stayed for 30 days, however, pending appeal.

/ August 25, 2022

Read the ruling here.

Read the Top 8

Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Additional Reads

Loading...