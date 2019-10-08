Civil Rights Law Handgun Sales October 7, 2019October 8, 2019 BRIEF age, dbrief4, Guns, Second Amendment CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – A federal court in Virginia tossed a suit challenging federal firearm laws that bar the sale of handguns to someone under the age of 21, finding that the laws do not violate the Second Amendment. Return To TopColumns Law National Regional International About Us Terms of Use Privacy Policy Masthead Copyright © 2019 courthousenews.comClick to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading...