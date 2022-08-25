Thursday, August 25, 2022 | Back issues
Hackers scam lawyer

LAS VEGAS — A Nevada federal judge sided with Wells Fargo on the negligence lawsuit filed by an attorney who lost $30,000 that was deposited in a fraudulent client trust account at the instruction of hackers who had emailed him from another lawyer’s email account. Wells Fargo had no duty protect the attorney from fraud; he was unknown to the bank prior to the incident.

/ August 25, 2022

Read the ruling here.

