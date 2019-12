DALLAS – A federal court in Texas dismissed a mother’s gender discrimination suit against the Dallas Independent School District and a gym teacher relating to the punishment of her daughter for failing to wear proper clothes to P.E. class one day. The student was forced to do 260 “ceiling jumps,” was bedridden for a few days after the incident, hospitalized for almost a week and diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis, which is characterized by the breakdown of muscle tissue.

Like this: Like Loading...