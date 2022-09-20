Tuesday, September 20, 2022 | Back issues
Guns for indicted felons

PECOS, Texas — A federal judge in Texas ruled that a state law criminalizing the purchase of a gun while under felony indictments is unconstitutional in light of the Supreme Court’s recent ruling in Bruen, as the U.S. does not have a “historical tradition” of allowing a constitutional right to be “balance[d] away.”

/ September 19, 2022

Read the ruling here.

Read the Top 8

