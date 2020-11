LOS ANGELES — A federal court in California declined to grant a preliminary injunction to plaintiffs who claim the California Penal Code violates the Second Amendment by restricting gun ownership among 18- to 20-year-olds. The court finds the “potential harm of enjoining a duly-enacted law designed to protect public safety outweighs” young adults’ “inability to secure the firearm of their choice without proper training.”

