LOS ANGELES — Three Saudi Arabians — Hatim Humeed Alsufyani, 36, Mosab Alzahrani, 27, and Abdulwahab Mohammed A. Alabdulwahab, 30 — face criminal charges of buying more than $100,000 in weapons parts in the United States while on student visas and smuggling them to Saudi Arabia, federal prosecutors said in Los Angeles.

Like this: Like Loading...