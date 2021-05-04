Gun Shirts

GREEN BAY, Wis. — A federal court in Wisconsin granted summary judgment to a middle school and high school sued by two students who claimed their rights are violated by the schools’ dress code prohibitions against clothing depicting firearms, finding that the “relatively minor restriction” of the students’ speech furthers important educational goals, including reducing student aggression. The students are still free to debate firearms, speak and write on the topi, and can wear shirts expressing their support for the Second Amendment in other ways.

Like this: Like Loading...