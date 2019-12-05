Gun Licenses

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – A gun rights group was properly denied a preliminary injunction against the enforcement of the Firearm Owners Identification Card Act, which requires gun owners to pay for a license to own a firearm, an appeals court in Illinois ruled.

Although the group has raised a “fair question” about a right to own a gun without paying a fee to the state, a preliminary injunction would cause “irreparable harm to the state,” which would not be able to identify individuals unqualified to possess the weapons.