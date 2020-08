NEW YORK — The Second Circuit affirmed a ruling that New York’s gun licensing laws — which, among other standards, require applicants to prove their “good moral character,” — do not violate the Second Amendment. The complaint in the case brought by the Libertarian Party of Erie County and nine New York residents did not allege that any “law-abiding responsible citizen” who applied for a license to have a firearm at home had been denied it, the court wrote.

