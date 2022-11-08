Tuesday, November 8, 2022 | Back issues
Courthouse News Service Courthouse News Service

Gun control in New York

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A federal judge in New York struck several provisions of the state’s Concealed Carry Improvement Act, finding unconstitutional requirements that residents submit evidence of “good moral character” in their applications as well as prohibitions on taking a gun to “sensitive” locations such as parks, theaters and places of worship.

/ November 8, 2022

Read the ruling here.

Read the Top 8

Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Additional Reads

Loading...