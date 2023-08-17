Thursday, August 17, 2023
Thursday, August 17, 2023
Guilty over Angels

SANTA ANA, Calif. — The former mayor of Anaheim, Harry Sidhu, will plead guilty to federal charges involving the failed sale of Angel Stadium after lying to the FBI and destroying evidence. Sidhu also acknowledged evading state sales tax on a helicopter he bought.

/ August 17, 2023

Read the information here and the plea agreement here.

Additional Reads

