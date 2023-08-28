Monday, August 28, 2023
Guatemala’s electoral tribunal confirms Bernardo Arévalo’s victory shortly after his party is suspended

The question that now stands is: What will it mean for Arévalo as he’s set to take the presidency?

/ August 28, 2023
Presidential candidate Bernardo Arevalo speaks during a press conference after preliminary results showed him the victor in a presidential run-off election in Guatemala City, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Guatemala's top electoral tribunal declared progressive Bernardo Arévalo the winner of the country's presidential elections on Monday, just hours after another part of the government suspended his Seed Movement party.

The certification comes after one of the most tumultuous elections in the Central American nation’s recent history, and waves of judicial efforts to knock Arévalo out of the race.

Arevalo faced former first lady Sandra Torres in the runoff. According to the official count, the progressive candidate obtained 60.9% of the valid votes cast against 37.2% for the right-wing Torres.

The suspension of the Seed Movement from the electoral registry was confirmed by the party's lawyer on Monday.

The question that now stands is: What will it mean for Arévalo as he’s set to take the presidency?

