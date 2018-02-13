Guatemalan Ex-President Colom Detained in Corruption Case
GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Prosecutors say they have detained former Guatemalan President Alvaro Colom in a corruption case.
Colom governed from 2008 to 2012, and is the latest in a series of former presidents to face legal problems.
The special prosecutor for a case of questionable public bus purchases says Colom was arrested Tuesday.
Prosecutor Juan Francisco Sandoval says that Colom’s former finance and interior ministers were also detained.