Greene Says She Regrets Comments at Center of Push to Strip Committee Assignments

Without directly apologizing, the freshman Republican addressed fellow House lawmakers about her past comments that Democrats say are grounds for her removal from two committees.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., walks back to her office after speaking on the floor of the House on Thursday. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

(CN) — Addressing the House over violent and conspiratorial comments she made before she sought office, embattled Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene said Thursday she no longer believes in those statements and that many of her colleagues only know her from how she’s portrayed in the media.

The Republican lawmaker, who represents the northwestern corner of Georgia, spoke to the chamber as it debated whether to remove her from the House committees dealing with the budget and education.

Democrat lawmakers brought the resolution because Greene previously signaled support for a plethora of controversial views, such as a belief in the violent and baseless QAnon conspiracy theory.

Many of Greene’s comments were made on social media before she ran for Congress.

Wearing a mask with the words “free speech” written across it, Greene said on the House floor, “I was allowed to believe things that weren’t true and I would ask questions about them and talk about them. And that is absolutely what I regret.”

She said her past comments – some of which advocated for the murder of Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton – were made in the past and they don’t represent her district or her. But she also compared QAnon to the media.

“Will we allow the media that is just as guilty as QAnon of presenting truth and lies to divide us? Will we allow ourselves to be addicted to hate and hating one another? I hope not,” she said.

Congressman James McGovern, a Democrat from Massachusetts, got up after Greene spoke and said her comments equating the media to QAnon was “beyond the pale.”

Furthermore, McGovern found the comments by Greene saying she believed that 9/11 and school shootings happened wanting.

“I did not hear an apology or a denouncement for the claim of the insinuation that political opponents should be violently dealt with,” McGovern said. “I didn’t hear anybody apologize or retract the anti-Semitic and Islamophobic remarks that have been made, that have been posted over and over and over again.”

The House is set to vote on Greene’s removal from the committees Thursday evening.

This story is developing…